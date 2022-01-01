Last episode of LPL docuseries Make/Break debuts on YouTube, follows LNG’s run

The final episode of the LPL’s offseason documentary series, Make/Break, is now available to watch on YouTube. The last installment of the series follows LNG Esports’ journey through the 2021 League of Legends season and the team’s eventual gauntlet run to qualify for Worlds 2021.

The documentary shows how the relative newcomers to the LPL went from a lackluster Spring Split to one of the longest winning streaks in the LPL in the Summer Split. The documentary also focuses on Lee “Tarzan” Seung-Yoon, the former Griffin player who quickly rose as one of the best junglers in the region.

Make/Break documents the team’s comeback after they defeated Team WE to claim the final Worlds 2021 qualifying spot. The episode shows the team’s run as the first LNG squad to qualify for an international event.

Though ultimately falling in the 2021 Worlds group stage, LNG fought in one of the most competitive groups in Worlds history. Alongside being regular-season underdogs that ultimately came out on top by the end of the regional qualifier, LNG made a mark in 2021.

All seven episodes of the offseason documentary are now available to view on the LPL’s official YouTube page. Following teams such as EDward Gaming, RNG, Top Esports, and even showing all four LPL qualifiers at Worlds, Make/Break allows viewers to peer behind the curtain of countless LPL teams. With the 2022 LPL Spring Split kicking off on Jan. 10, Make/Break closed out with some of the most important points in the trajectory of several LPL teams.

