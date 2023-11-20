Korea president promises to ‘offer support’ to video game industry after T1’s Worlds 2023 triumph

T1 made history after claiming the Worlds 2023 trophy on Nov. 19. Following their triumphant win against Weibo Gaming, South Korea’s president congratulated the team and promised to “offer adamant support” to the country’s video game industry.

President Yoon Suk Yeol applauded T1 for winning their fourth League of Legends World Championship, according to a translation by Ashley Kang on Nov. 19, saying the win “bought great joy and moved the South Korean citizens.”

“The South Korean government will offer adamant support so the South Korea video game industry can be globally competitive and be a frontrunner in the industry internationally,” he wrote in a statement.

After triumphs at Worlds and Asian Games, 2023 will go down as one of the most successful years in South Korean esports. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

This is just another triumph for South Korean esports. On Sept. 29, the country claimed gold at the Asian Games 2023 after beating Taiwan in the League finals.

Since Worlds 2023 was hosted in South Korea for the first time in five years, this was a massive success for T1. When the event was last hosted in the country in 2018, China’s Invictus Gaming secured the Summoner’s Cup after defeating Fnatic.

While this was T1’s fourth win on the Worlds stage, it was also Faker’s fourth Summoner’s Cup. The team has changed throughout the years, but Faker has remained in the mid lane.

Luckily for South Korean League fans, Faker has no plans to retire anytime soon. Following the finals, the star player confirmed he intends to keep on competing.