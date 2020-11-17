Kellin leaves Gen.G ahead of 2021 season

Korean organization Gen.G announced today the departure of Kim “Kellin” Hyeong-gyu from its League of Legends roster.

“We thank Kellin for all he has contributed during this time with the Gen.G LoL team and we wish him all the best as he moves on to the next chapter of his career,” the organization said.

Kellin was the starting support for the team throughout the majority of the 2020 Spring Split in which the team placed first with a record of 14-4.

Somewhat surprisingly, considering his immediate success with the team, the very next split he was replaced in the starting lineup by Kim “Life” Jeong-min, who would go on to play every match in the LCK and at the World Championship later in the year.

The young player made a name for himself on the 2018-2019 iteration of Jin Air Green Wings. Despite going winless during the Summer Split of that year, Kellin’s showed enough potential to land an opportunity with a top organization like Gen.G.

Other than today’s announcement, Gen.G has kept rather quiet this off-season. A few weeks ago, the team announced that two of their coaches, Tom and TrAce, would be leaving.

Kellin should find himself with plenty of offers in and around the Korean region considering he’s still very young and now has experience playing with a team at the highest level of competition in Korea.

