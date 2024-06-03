Karmine Corp’s new LoL roster took on 5 LCK legends and absolutely destroyed them

Karmine Corp are looking to right the wrongs they have made in 2024, and what better way to do it than stomping a bunch of retired League of Legends world champions?

KC took a resounding victory over LCK legends on June 2, a team that consisted of four former world champions, including Jang “MaRin” Gyeong-hwan, Kang “Ambition” Chan-yong, and more. The show match was part of LG’s Life’s Good, Let’s Play event. Despite KC winning the official series 2-0, the teams played a third match with more unconventional picks from the KC side.

Coming into the 2024 LEC Summer Split, it was apparent that Karmine Corp would make roster changes. In came Kim “Canna” Chang-dong, former 100 Thieves Jungler Closer, and Vladi, who will make his professional League debut this Summer Split. Here’s how KC took down the LCK legends:

Fans can watch highlights of the series over at KC Highlights.

Although all five of the LCK’s legends are long retired, the gloves are off when thrown back into a competitive setting. It was a win-win for the LCK and a lose-lose for Karmine Corp. If they won, it’s against retired players; if they lost, it sets an embarrassing narrative heading into the Summer Split. Thankfully for the Blue Wall, their newly formed roster left no room for an embarrassing defeat.

With only Targamas absent from KC’s starting five, this allowed KCB’s Fleshy to get some minutes with the main roster—an opportunity he took with both hands. He and Elias “Upset” Lipp showed up in game one to dominate the LCK bottom lane. Upset played Corki, a champion who underwent balance changes in Patch 14.10, making him better suited to the bot lane.

Game two was just as bloody, with 73 kills in 32 minutes. MaRin rolled back the years on Rumble, one of his signature champions, with 12 kills to his name, more than his teammates had to offer. Upset again continued to dominate with an 18-kill Vayne performance to wrap up the series 2-0. As it was a show match, the teams played the third game anyway, with Closer picking Zed Jungle.

Karmine Corp return to action in the LEC Summer Split on Saturday, June 8, as they take on Spring runners Fnatic at 8pm CET (1pm CT).

