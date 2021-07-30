K/DA’s hit single ‘POP/STARS’ earns gold certification

League of Legends’ virtual music ensemble K/DA has hit gold certification with its popular single, “POP/STARS,” Riot Games announced today.

Gold certification is categorized by the Recording Industry Association of America as a digital single that has 500,000 unique downloads. Each permanent digital download counts as one unit for certification purposes, while 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams will count as a single unit for certification purposes.

Originally released in 2018, “POP/STARS” was Riot’s first dive into the world of K-pop and was a massive success among both League and general music fans. Voiced by popular artists like Madison Beer, Jaira Burns, and Korean group (G)I-DLE, the group took off and created a new buzz around the music production side of the company.

The group’s debut music video for “POP/STARS” hit an astounding 13 million views within less than 48 hours of its release on YouTube. As of today, the music video has over 452 million views and is the most popular video on the official League YouTube channel.

K/DA and Riot have continued to build on that success by releasing a full-fledged album in 2020, titled ALL/OUT. This album featured more artists, including Wolftyla, Bea Miller, Lexie Liu, Bekuh Boom, Aluna, and worldwide K-pop group sensation, TWICE. The group was also featured during the opening ceremony of the 2018 World Championship and the opening ceremony of the 2020 World Championship Finals between DAMWON Gaming and Suning Gaming.

Fans are now waiting for K/DA’s next project. But odds are, we won’t see them for a while more.

