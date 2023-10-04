Jinx, Milio, and Morgana shape as new meta picks with these LoL Patch 13.20 buffs

While pro players are counting down the final days before the League of Legends World Championship, Riot Games’ balancing team is hard at work preparing the game for the upcoming preseason. Patch 13.20 will introduce hefty buffs to five champions with Jinx, Milio, and Morgana at the frontline.

On Oct. 10, lead League gameplay designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison shared a complete list of buffs and nerfs scheduled for Patch 13.20, and as you can see, Jinx, Galio, Milio, Morgana, and Ziggs are the lucky ones.

13.20 is a big patch.



Patch Timing: We needed to weigh up the pros and cons of resolving some large issues that are affecting tens of millions of people everyday vs Pros having high quality practice on 13.20 for Worlds.



Ultimately we decided to prioritize the regular player… pic.twitter.com/DLAitvoijL — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) October 4, 2023

While Ziggs’ and Galio’s buffs should play a large role in Patch 13.20 because they are focused on simply bumping up the numbers on their Q and W spells, respectively, Jinx, Milio, and Morgana are sure to pop off.

I expect to see Morgana back in the jungle, especially because her Tormented Shadow will now deal 165 percent damage to monsters. But that’s not the entire buff package because her ultimate, Soul Shackles will increase her overall movement speed, and not only towards enemies—it will also stun for a bit longer, and deal more damage.

Jinx is getting generous buffs to her Super Mega Death Rocket!, but what will truly get you excited is one critical change to her passive that will make attack speed stackable on kill. In other words, Jinx will get one stack of Get Excited! upon killing an enemy, and after she defeats one more, she’ll get even more attack speed.

Finally, Milio, who had his moment under the spotlight following release, is getting much-needed attention as Riot brings back parts of his healing and shielding power to his E and R abilities.

Overall, I’d say this would make for one interesting patch, especially when you pair it with nerfs to Kai’Sa and Zed, and tweaks to runes and dragons.

