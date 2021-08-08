Jiizuke and Evil Geniuses dominate Dignitas in opening series of LCS Championship

Contractz and Evil Geniuses dominate Dignitas in opening series of LCS Championship

Dignitas put up a fight and showed good draft adaptation in a hard-fought game two win, but were ultimately overwhelmed by the superior team in Evil Geniuses in the first series of the 2021 League of Legends LCS Championship.

There is a gulf between the top five teams in North America and the rest of the pack, and while Evil Geniuses’ swift and brutal victories in three of the series’ four games further verified that chasm’s existence, Dignitas in turn proved that it might not be as big as some think.

Just based on Summer record (and the eye test), Evil Geniuses are better than a three-seed, finishing with the same 18-9 record as champions TSM and second-place 100 Thieves. They also have a 2-1 head-to-head record against both TSM and 100 Thieves. Dignitas represent the other side of that coin — they secured the six-seed by virtue of their strong Spring Split play.

Evil Geniuses were dominant in their wins and made things incredibly difficult for Dignitas in their lone loss. Game three was perhaps the most startling display of how explosive Evil Geniuses can be when given even an inch of leeway to operate. Mid laner Jiizuke was 5-2 on Lucian coming into the postseason. The Purifier is annoying to deal with in lane, but it was out of lane that he made his presence felt. His teammate Impact was making Dignitas top laner Aaron “FakeGod” Lee’s life miserable in the Kennen-Gnar matchup, so at every chance Jiizuke got to roam out of lane against an extremely questionable Kindred mid pick from David “Yusui” Bloomquist and pile on the misery, he did.

Just past the 10-minute mark of game three, Evil Geniuses were up 5,000 gold. Jiizuke himself was 2,000 ahead of the next-highest earner by virtue of a Rift Herald play that broke down both top lane towers just before.

Dignitas hit their peak form in game two of the series, and the engine behind the early success they found in that contest was almost entirely due to jungler Matt “Akaadian” Higginbotham. Brought in to replace Dardoch midway through Summer, Akaadian continued his dominant streak and showed his willingness to adapt off-meta picks like Gragas to fit his team’s needs. And what Dignitas needed after a mauling in game one was early game agency.

It was an unorthodox pick from Akaadian, but he piloted it to perfection, continuously forcing fights and keeping the foot on the gas for a Dignitas composition that was extremely early-game focused. Evil Geniuses head coach Peter Dun told LCS host James “Dash” Patterson a few minutes into Dignitas’ unexpected early game stomping that his team outscaled and just needed to slow the pace down. Akaadian had other plans.

Despite the life Dignitas showed in game two, the aforementioned Kindred mid pick in an all-physical-damage composition wiped away any sort of credit the coaching staff had rightfully received for their game-to-game adaptation in draft just an hour prior sealed their fate in game three. Akaadian did his best on Gragas again in game four, but Evil Geniuses were ultimately too much to handle and proved that at their best they are bona fide Worlds contenders.

With this #EGWIN they advance to face @100Thieves in the upper bracket of the 2021 #LCS Summer Playoffs! pic.twitter.com/Y1YLXK9E6d — LCS (@LCSOfficial) August 8, 2021

Evil Geniuses will face off against second-seeded 100 Thieves next Saturday, August 14th at 4pm CT, while Dignitas can start up their miracle run for good against Immortals on Thursday at 5pm CT.