JD Gaming dominate Rogue behind exceptional performances from Yagao and Lvmao

In a decisive game that would ultimately turn the tides of Group B’s future, JD Gaming cemented itself over Rogue with a dominant 30-minute win on day three of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship.

Coming into the day, it was easy to pin this matchup as perhaps the most important game on the schedule for not only both of these teams, but the entirety of Group B. With Damwon Gaming establishing dominance over the rest of the group by winning all three of its contests this weekend, it was obvious that whoever won this game would be in a prime position to make a run at the group’s second seed.

Especially considering that both of these teams came into the day with identical records of 1-1, it was fair to say that this game was a “must-win” for both Rogue and JDG.

The game began in quiet fashion despite aggressive, engaged-focused picks like Bard and Blitzcrank across the board. No kills had been recorded on either side for nearly ten minutes, keeping things relatively even throughout the early game. However, once the fighting began, JDG got out in front and ramped up an early advantage immensely. With control over dragons and turret plates in the early game, the LPL’s 2nd seed was able to build up a strong enough lead to dominate Rogue in the mid-to-late game.

Although every member of the JDG roster showed up to play today, the team’s mid laner Zeng “Yagao” Qi had an exceptional showing on Zoe with a scoreline of 5/1/7. By consistently landing Sleepy Trouble Bubbles and catching out Rogue’s carries, Yagao played a central part in JDG’s victory. Because of his play, the team was able to snowball its lead and end the game in just 30 minutes.

With this @JDGaming win, the first round robin in group B is over! @DamwonGaming looking incredibly strong at 3-0, followed by JDG at 2-1, @Rogue 1-2 and @PSG_Talon 0-3. We'll see these teams again on Friday! #Worlds2020 pic.twitter.com/0yPsCiV3ES — LoLEsports Stats (@LoLEsportsStats) October 5, 2020

Moving forward, Rogue, now sitting at 1-2, will certainly have to turn things around during the second round robin of Group B. JDG on the other hand, sits comfortably going into Friday’s full slate of games. With a statement win today, JD Gaming is poised to make it out of Group B if it can continue to play at this pace.