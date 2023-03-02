It’s confirmed: Upset to return to LEC with new team for 2023 Spring Split

Elias “Upset” Lipp is returning to the LEC stage after a brief stint away from the league. The veteran ADC confirmed earlier today that he’ll be once again playing professional League of Legends in the spring—this time for Team Vitality.

Upset previously spent the last two seasons with Fnatic, helping the team qualify for two World Championships during his tenure with the squad. In 2020, he first joined the team, replacing franchise ADC Rekkles. Upon Rekkles’ return to Fnatic this past offseason, Upset was sent to the bench and did not play a game for Fnatic during the Winter Split. Fnatic were among the first teams to be eliminated from the league this split, finishing the round robin stage of the split with a record of 2-7.

Upset joins a Vitality roster that is primed to make another deep run in the LEC this upcoming split. In addition to established veterans like mid laner Perkz and support Kaiser, the team sports two Rookie of the Year frontrunners in top laner Photon and jungler Bo.

Although they finished first in the round robin stage, Vitality were eliminated from the group stage of the Winter Split by SK Gaming in a win-or-go-home playoff-qualifying match.

Upset will be replacing Vitality’s starting ADC Neon in the upcoming split. The organization has confirmed that it is actively shopping Neon and he will not play for Vitality’s main roster this split. “We will work alongside [Neon] to assist him in finding a new team that will be able to utilize his many talents,” Vitality said in an update on the team website.

Upset is expected to make his 2023 debut when the 2023 LEC Spring Split begins on March 11.