2023 LEC Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule

The action doesn't stop.

Photo by Wojciech Wandzel/Riot Games

There’s no time for a breather if you’re a fan of the European League of Legends scene because the 2023 LEC Spring Split is ready to continue all the high-stakes action on Summoner’s Rift.

Starting on Saturday, March 11, the league will be kicking off a new season with another trophy ready for the taking. Fans and analysts alike have already sung praises for the new format, and it mostly has to do with how intense this new schedule has made every week feel.

After only three weeks, for example, teams are already getting eliminated, which means that there’s no more room for error. Every game is a must-win if a roster wants to qualify for the following group stage, and as a result, every week is must-watch League for supporters at home and in the studio.

2023 LEC Spring Split regular season standings

PlacementTeamRecord
1)Astralis0-0
2)Excel Esports0-0
3)Fnatic0-0
4)G2 Esports0-0
5)KOI0-0
6)MAD Lions0-0
7)SK Gaming0-0
8)Team BDS 0-0
9)Team Heretics0-0
10)Team Vitality 0-0

2023 LEC Spring Split regular season schedule and results

All times are in CT and subject to change. Matches will be updated at the end of every week.

Week one

Saturday, March 11

  • 11am: XL vs. FNC
  • 12pm: BDS vs. SK
  • 1pm: MAD vs. VIT
  • 2pm: AST vs. KOI
  • 3pm: TH vs. G2

Sunday, March 12

  • 11am: MAD vs. BDS
  • 12pm: XL vs. VIT
  • 1pm: FNC vs. SK
  • 2pm: G2 vs. AST
  • 3pm: TH vs. KOI

Monday, March 13

  • 11am: BDS vs. TH
  • 12pm: SK vs. AST
  • 1pm: KOI vs. MAD
  • 2pm: G2 vs. XL
  • 3pm: VIT vs. FNC

Weeks two and three will be announced at a later date.