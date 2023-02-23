2023 LEC Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule

There’s no time for a breather if you’re a fan of the European League of Legends scene because the 2023 LEC Spring Split is ready to continue all the high-stakes action on Summoner’s Rift.

Starting on Saturday, March 11, the league will be kicking off a new season with another trophy ready for the taking. Fans and analysts alike have already sung praises for the new format, and it mostly has to do with how intense this new schedule has made every week feel.

After only three weeks, for example, teams are already getting eliminated, which means that there’s no more room for error. Every game is a must-win if a roster wants to qualify for the following group stage, and as a result, every week is must-watch League for supporters at home and in the studio.

2023 LEC Spring Split regular season standings

Placement Team Record 1) Astralis 0-0 2) Excel Esports 0-0 3) Fnatic 0-0 4) G2 Esports 0-0 5) KOI 0-0 6) MAD Lions 0-0 7) SK Gaming 0-0 8) Team BDS 0-0 9) Team Heretics 0-0 10) Team Vitality 0-0

2023 LEC Spring Split regular season schedule and results

All times are in CT and subject to change. Matches will be updated at the end of every week.

Week one

Saturday, March 11

11am: XL vs. FNC

12pm: BDS vs. SK

1pm: MAD vs. VIT

2pm: AST vs. KOI

3pm: TH vs. G2

Sunday, March 12

11am: MAD vs. BDS

12pm: XL vs. VIT

1pm: FNC vs. SK

2pm: G2 vs. AST

3pm: TH vs. KOI

Monday, March 13

11am: BDS vs. TH

12pm: SK vs. AST

1pm: KOI vs. MAD

2pm: G2 vs. XL

3pm: VIT vs. FNC

Weeks two and three will be announced at a later date.