Live Fnatic LEC roster tracker: Rumors, news, reported moves, and more

Fnatic is reportedly looking to make a few changes after failing to advance out of groups at Worlds 2022.

While the 2022-23 LEC offseason has largely been tumultuous for many League of Legends teams across Europe, Fnatic has been relatively stable. The team’s reported moves have been few and far between and the team should go into next season with largely the same roster that competed in 2022.

When Fnatic moves have been reported, though, they’ve been massive splashes. This offseason, Fnatic’s biggest reported changes are coming in the bottom lane. While the topside trio of Wunder, Razork, and Humanoid should remain intact, the duo of Upset and Hylissang may depart the team after two seasons of working together.

From a reported shuffle in the coaching staff to the reported return of former franchise cornerstone Rekkles, here’s a look at all of Fnatic’s LEC moves this League offseason.

Nov. 3: Hylissang to reportedly depart team after five seasons, Rhuckz to be promoted to starting role

Photo by Michal Konkol via Riot Games

The first of Fnatic’s reported roster moves this offseason came when it was reported by Marián Stoica of Blix.gg that the team’s longtime starting support Hylissang will be moving on after five seasons with the organization. Fnatic has not had anyone besides Hylissang regularly play the support position for the team since 2017 when Jesiz played support for the team.

Hylissang, a Spring Split MVP candidate, will reportedly be replaced by backup support Rhuckz, who played two games for Fnatic at this year’s World Championship play-in stage.

Nov. 8: Rekkles reportedly set to return to Fnatic as starting ADC

Photo by Yicun Liu via Riot Games

Fnatic’s bottom lane was shaken up immensely when it was reported by independent League journalist Brieuc Seeger that the team’s former star AD carry Rekkles will be returning from the ERL level of play to rejoin the team after two seasons away. Rekkles played for G2 Esports in 2021 and Karmine Corp in 2022.

Nov. 9: Head coach YamatoCannon reportedly out after two years

Photo by Lance Skundrich via Riot Games/Getty Images

Fnatic’s head coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi is reportedly parting ways with the organization after two seasons at the helm, according to Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. During his time with the team, Yamato brought Fnatic to the World Championship in two consecutive seasons.

Nov. 9: Crusher reportedly promoted from Fnatic TQ, will serve as team’s LEC head coach in 2023

Fnatic’s ERL-level head coach Gonçalo “Crusher” Pinto Brandão will reportedly be elevated to coach the franchise’s LEC squad in 2023.

This roster tracker will be updated throughout the offseason as more Fnatic moves are both reported and confirmed.