Fnatic sub Rhuckz may not play at Worlds 2022 again, but his perfect KDA will stand forever

Rhuckz stepped up in a major way during his brief time at Worlds.

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Be gamble aware!

After the first day of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic’s substitute support Rhuckz finished atop the KDA leaderboard with a mark of 22.0, three points higher than the next-best player after one day at the event, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir.

Although Rhuckz isn’t expected to play any more games at the tournament now that starting support Hylissang should return to the stage today, his perfect 22.0 KDA will remain in the history books forever. Rhuckz was called in to sub for Fnatic due to a positive test result for COVID-19 from Hylissang. The team’s starter has been cleared to play and is expected to slide back into his starting role against DetonatioN FocusMe later today.

Guess who’s back? 💕



We’re pleased to announce the team have all tested negative today. See you on stage vs DFM! pic.twitter.com/xE4BNj6D4E — FNATIC (@FNATIC) September 30, 2022

Across the two games he played yesterday, Rhuckz posted a support player’s dream scoreline of 0/0/22. He was a main factor in the overwhelming success of his lane partner Upset, who also finished the day with a perfect, deathless scoreline. Upset’s KDA for the day was 19.0, and his performance included a pentakill against The Chiefs of Oceania.

Screengrab via EsportsBet

“I’m really happy I could help the team,” Rhuckz said on Twitter following his perfect performance on day one of Worlds. “Everyone here was just very welcoming and gave me so much confidence!”

Related: Nascent metas, COVID delays, and a grade-A banger: The highlights from day one of Worlds 2022 Play-Ins

For the second straight season, Fnatic debuted a relatively unknown player on the Worlds stage. Last year, the team subbed in AD carry Bean during the Worlds run. Both he and Rhuckz made their major region debuts at the World Championship.

My pleasure! I'm really happy I could help the team!

Everyone here was just very welcoming and gave me so much confidence! 🧡 https://t.co/b0mfwkr4Ub — Ruben Barbosa (@rhuckz) September 30, 2022

Fnatic will take to the Worlds stage at 3pm CT today for the opening match of day two at the 2022 World Championship against DetonatioN FocusMe of Japan’s LJL.