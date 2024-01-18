Is Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story multiplayer?

If you’re too stressed with the ups and downs of the Summoner’s Rift, Riot Games is bringing a new journey in the world of League of Legends with Bandle Tale, a new crafting RPG that takes place in the magical world of Bandle City—but does the new game have multiplayer?

Recommended Videos

After the announcement in September 2023, many players wondered if Bandle Tale would have multiplayer capabilities, since it would be even more fun to explore these new lands, discover new creatures, build new gadgets, and meet all of your favorite champions alongside your friends.

This game would be a welcome escape from the toxicity of solo queue, and a beautiful way to explore the lore behind one of Runeterra’s most secretive regions.

Does Bandle Tale have multiplayer?

Create your own adventure in the magical land of Bandle City. Image via Riot Forge

Unfortunately, Bandle Tale is a single player experience and will not support any multiplayer functionality. If you’d like, you can stream your gameplay for your friends on Discord, but ultimately, you will have to venture out into this new world by yourself as you run into familiar faces from League, find new items, and deck yourself out in new gear.

In fact, director Rowan Parker confirmed that Riot Forge does not intend to release any titles with multiplayer capability, and each game will be an immersive, storybuilding experience for fans to enjoy.

In the meantime, though there isn’t any multiplayer aspects for Bandle Tale, there is still plenty of content to explore—including around 40 hours of game time to complete the story. For example, players are able to decorate their own house by acquiring several different forms of furniture, decorations, and wall accents.

You will, however, need to find different resources to craft some of these items, or build stronger relationships with specific characters to gain access to decor to help your space pop.