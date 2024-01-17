Bandle Tale creative director shares how long it will take to complete the game

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story will be one of Riot Forge’s longest games. Set in the whimsical world of Bandle City, the game promises an endearing and intricate crafting RPG experience that unfolds in the magical universe of Yordles.

In an interview with Dot Esports, creative director at gaming studio Lazy Bear Games Nikita Kulaga disclosed that players will have to invest a considerable amount of time to complete the game. “I think that [players] can beat the game in 40 hours,” Kulaga said, raising players’ expectations of the fully immersive magical adventure.

In Bandle Tale, you’ll meet Teemo, Lulu, and other Yordle champions from League. Image via Riot Forge and Lazy Bear Games

Bandle Tale marks Riot Forge’s sixth game release, the first in the crafting RPG genre and the second longest gameplay experience offered by the studio. To put this into perspective, Riot Forge’s previous titles varied in length. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, for instance, took approximately a whole day to complete if players were focusing on the main objectives alone. But those looking to explore every facet of the game could spend around 46 hours achieving 100 percent completion.

In contrast, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story was created to be a shorter adventure, with a projected playtime of five to six hours, for those aiming to clear every level. For players looking to fully complete the game, ”the limit does not exist,” according to Riot Forge.

Both The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story and Convergence: A League of Legends Story offer a more concise experience, with the first offering approximately eight hours to complete its main objectives and the second seven hours. Players looking to unveil all the hidden secrets and Easter eggs in the games are required to play for around 13 hours on average.

The latest title released by Riot Forge, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, has a main story completion time of six hours, extending to around nine hours for players looking to complete the game with all achievements unlocked. With its estimated 40-hour completion time, Bandle Tale will stand out as one of the longest games in Riot Forge’s repertoire.

As players prepare to embark on this magical journey through the enchanting landscapes of Bandle City, it’s clear the developers at Lazy Bear Games are determined to offer a rich and immersive experience that will captivate players for hours on end. Bandle Tale is expected to be released on Feb. 21.