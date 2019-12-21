Everything to know about Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

League of Legends fans were excited to find out one of the many new games surrounding the stories of Runeterra, League’s world, will be releasing in the upcoming year. Ruined King: A League of Legends story will take players through the storyline of Bilgewater and the Shadow Isles through the turn-based combat.

Riot Games’ new publishing department, Riot Forge, hasn’t shared many details about the game yet. But the little that’s known is more than enough to get fans excited.

Here’s everything there is to know about Ruined King so far.

What kind of a game is Ruined King?

Ruined King is a single-player game. As a player, you’ll explore Bilgewater and the Shadow Isles, two locations found deep in a dangerous sea. Bilgewater is a place of pirates and the Shadow Isles are islands shrouded by the Black Mist.

The game will be based on turn-based combat, which means players will have to strategically build their teams and use their skills to defeat enemies that stand in their way. There will be interactions with the pirates from Bilgewater and the soulless monsters of the Shadow Isles seeking to destroy everything in their way.

Which champions can I play?

The storyline is set after League’s Burning Tides event, when Gangplank, a Pirate King, was presumed dead after Miss Fortune attacked him. Gangplank’s ruling was cruel and Miss Fortune ended his life to avenge the death of her parents—or so everyone thought. Gangplank survived and now wants to punish everyone who didn’t stand by his side.

Based on the game’s title, the ruined king might be Gangplank and the storyline could follow his return. Besides Gangplank, champions that players can expect to be a part of their party or will be able to fight against include Thresh, Graves, Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Kalista, Elise, and many more.

Image via Riot Forge

Who’s developing it?

The game is developed by Airship Syndicate and will be published by Riot Forge. Airship Syndicate is an independent game developer studio from Texas that focuses on developing RPGs. Ruined King isn’t the company’s first turn-based RPG, though. Battle Chasers: Nightwar was released in 2017.

Airship Syndicate has also recently released Darksiders Genesis, a hack and slash RPG. Both of these games have positive user reviews on Steam, so players and League fans have high hopes for the upcoming title.

On which platforms will Ruined King release?

Riot hasn’t specifically shared which platforms Ruined King will be available on, aside from saying it’s being developed both for PC and consoles.

With the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X announced for the winter of 2020, it’s likely the new game will be available for purchase in their stores. But if it releases sooner, the game might be available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch as well.

When is the game coming?

The official release date for the upcoming League title hasn’t been announced yet. Riot teased the game’s release during The Game Awards 2019, so it could come out next year.