When will Ruined King: A League of Legends Story launch?

Riot Games is launching its first League of Legends single-player title under its newest publishing label, Riot Forge. The League developer announced Ruined King: A League of Legends Story as the first of two new titles at The Game Awards earlier in the week.

With the announcement came a reveal trailer that made fans excited about the upcoming title. The game is being developed by Airship Syndicate, a developer players might know for Battle Chasers: Nightwar, and Darksiders Genesis. But besides that, not much is known about Ruined King.

How is Ruined King connected to League of Legends?

Although it won’t be developed by Riot’s own developers, Ruined King is all about League, its champions, and their stories. The upcoming game is its own thing, but it heavily relies on League’s lore and comes as an expansion on the game’s extensive universe.

The single-player story is set after the Burning Tides event that saw Gangplank’s ship destroyed by Miss Fortune and her companions. Ruined King’s story will be happening in a chaotic Bilgewater and on the Shadow Isles and is sure to include a number of champions coming from those locations, including Thresh who voiced the announcement trailer.

Players are expecting a spooky environment and a story full of depth, death, and pain often related to Runeterra’s two locations. The game will feature unique turn-based combat, so players will likely build their teams from League champions to fight their enemies, grind, and progress through the story.

When is the game releasing?

Riot Forge hasn’t shared the exact date for Ruined King: A League of Legends Story’s release. It’s only known the game is being developed both for PC’s and different consoles. In the meantime, players can keep up to date by signing for the related news.

But since it was announced at this year’s The Game Awards, it’s safe to assume players will be able to get their hands on the game during 2020, along with more titles Riot has announced for the next year, including League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and more.

As Ruined King’s release date is announced, this article will be updated accordingly.