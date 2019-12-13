Riot unveils Ruined King: A League of Legends Story—at The Game Awards

Riot teased a trailer for Ruined King: a League of Legends Story for console and PC at tonight’s The Game Awards.

The narrative-focused game is created by Riot Forge and Airship Syndicate, the developers behind Darksiders Genesis.

Ruined King: a League of Legends Clip of thegameawards Playing Special Events – Clipped by Silmanii

“We are doing the first-ever Riot Forge game,” said Joe Madureira, writer, artist, and developer for Ruined King. “We are basically building on our experience making Battle Chasers and Darksiders, to create a story-driven, turn-based RPG.”

Riot Forge is a new publishing label within Riot Games that complements Riot’s research and development program to expand League of Legends’ vast universe. It was revealed by the head of creative development for Riot, Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street, last week.

“We have a new take on turn-based combat that’s really cool…” Madureira said at The Games Awards. “And the story takes place after Burning Tides, so everyone believes Gangplank is dead. Bilgewater is in chaos, and you’ll actually play as some League champions and explore Bilgewater, and the Shadow Isles.”

The full details concerning Ruined King have yet to be revealed, but champions such as Pyke, Twisted Fate, and Graves are expected to be playable options.

Although the specific release date for the game wasn’t announced at The Game Awards, the latter stages of 2020 is a safe estimate.