Inspired says “[Jojopyun] will be the next Caps,” explains what sets him apart from every mid laner in EU and NA

Since his debut at the beginning of this year, Evil Geniuses’ rising mid lane prospect Jojopyun has bounded onto the professional League of Legends scene and captivated audiences with his flashy, no-holds-barred playstyle, his hilarious attitude, and his penchant for trash talk.

He has gotten plenty of commendations from teammates and opponents alike, and after EG’s match against Chiefs Esports Club at the 2022 World Championship, his star teammate Inspired had plenty of things to say about his growth as a player, so much so that he compared the 18-year-old to one of the best players in the world.

Inspired was always very vocal about his support for the young rookie since he joined the roster at the start of 2022. In an interview with Dot Esports back in February, the jungler said he saw a lot of potential when watching Jojopyun’s games, and aimed to become the best mid-jungle duo in the league.

Back then, however, Inspired also said that Jojopyun needed “better presence of mind” when looking at the map state, so he could help the team snowball to victory. But a year later, the jungler believes that his mid lane co-star has not only maintained his early game mechanical skills but has also learned how to spread the wealth with the rest of his team.

“I think [Jojopyun] just improved way more on how to play with the team because he was always very strong in lane since the beginning of the year,” Inspired said. “He knows how to transition his lead into getting leads for the team, and I think there are not many mid laners—especially in EU or NA—that are able to be strong in lane and also good at roaming. I think only Caps is able to do that. I think every other mid laner is either good in lane or good at roaming. So I think Jojo will be the next Caps.”

If you’ve been a fan of League esports, then it’s almost guaranteed that you know the name Caps. The 22-year-old superstar has been a mainstay in the European competitive scene since he debuted with Fnatic in 2016, and will be competing at this year’s World Championship alongside G2 Esports. With multiple regional championships, deep runs at international tournaments, and an MSI trophy, getting compared to one of EU’s GOATs is pretty high praise.

Evil Geniuses are still fighting for survival in the play-in stage at this year’s World Championship, and if they want to break into the group stage in New York City, they’ll need both Jojopyun and Inspired to play at their highest level. Catch the action when the tournament continues today at 3pm CT.