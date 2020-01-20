Huya becomes newest exclusive LCS and LEC broadcaster in China

The new season of the LCS and LEC will be starting off with a bang and a new exclusive broadcasting partner in China: Huya.

Huya has become the biggest livestreaming company in China after securing a large investment from a multi-billion dollar conglomerate, Tencent, in March 2018.

lolesports on Twitter Huya Becomes Exclusive 2020 Chinese Broadcast Partner of the #LCS and #LEC! Read more here: https://t.co/Mx2tKwhi20

The Chinese livestreaming platform had already been the exclusive broadcasting partner for the LCK after it signed a three-year deal with the league. With this deal, Huya is now the only platform to feature all four of League of Legends‘ major regions in the country.

This move is another one of Huya’s attempts to bring Western gaming content to its platform. In June 2019, the company partnered with Team Liquid to become the only place to watch livestreams from the organization’s players.

The only League competition that Huya doesn’t have rights to is the World Championship, which belongs to Chinese video-sharing website Bilibili. The Shanghai-based company signed a three-year deal with Riot in the beginning of 2018.

You can catch all of the action when the LEC begins on Friday, Jan. 24 and the LCS starts on Saturday, Jan. 25.