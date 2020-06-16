How to watch the 2020 LCK Summer Split

The LCK is making its grand return tomorrow for the 2020 Summer Split.
Ten of the best League of Legends teams in South Korea will be competing for the opportunity to represent their region at this year’s World Championship.
The LCK boasts five Worlds winning runs and is the most decorated league in the world.
The top three teams from the Summer Split will advance to Worlds this year and face off against squads representing North America, Europe, China, and the rest of the world.
Despite Korea’s international success, the LCK has fallen to the wayside in recent years and has been usurped by China. China was the most dominant region in 2018 and 2019, closely followed by Europe. At this year’s Mid-Season Cup, China came out on top with Korea lagging behind.
Korea will look to right their wrongs ahead of Worlds and prepare for the big stage. T1, Gen.G, and DragonX are the LCK’s top dogs, but KT Rolster and Afreeca Freeca will be eager to contend.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 LCK Summer Split.
Schedule
You can watch all matches on LCK’s Twitch channel.
Wednesday, June 17
- 3am CT – Afreeca Freecs vs. Sandbox
- 6am CT – DragonX vs. T1
Thursday, June 18
- 3am CT – KT Rolster vs. Dynamics
- 6am CT – Prince vs. Hanwha Life
Friday, June 19
- 3am CT – Sandbox vs. Damwon
- 6am CT – DragonX vs. Gen.G
Saturday, June 20
- 3am CT – Afreeca Freecs vs. Dynamics
- 6am CT – T1 vs. Hanwha Life
Sunday, June 21
- 3am CT – KT Rolster vs. Gen.G
- 6am CT – Prince vs. Damwon
The full schedule for the LCK can be found here.
Matches to watch
- DragonX vs. T1: Both DragonX and T1 dominated in the 2020 Spring Split, each scoring a 14-4 record. T1 will look to repeat their playoff-winning performance and, yet again, defeat DragonX. Deft and rookie support Keria, though, won’t go quietly into the night.
- KT Rolster vs. Gen.G: KT had a poor start to 2020. But after winning eight back-to-back matches, they came back into contention. The additions of top laner Smeb and mid laner Ucal could be exactly what the team needs to succeed. But Gen.G has been one of the most consistent LCK teams of the year and will be the favorites going into this matchup. Whoever comes on top will set the precedent for the split.