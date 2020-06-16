How to watch the 2020 LCK Summer Split

The LCK is making its grand return tomorrow for the 2020 Summer Split.

Ten of the best League of Legends teams in South Korea will be competing for the opportunity to represent their region at this year’s World Championship.

The LCK boasts five Worlds winning runs and is the most decorated league in the world.

The top three teams from the Summer Split will advance to Worlds this year and face off against squads representing North America, Europe, China, and the rest of the world.

Despite Korea’s international success, the LCK has fallen to the wayside in recent years and has been usurped by China. China was the most dominant region in 2018 and 2019, closely followed by Europe. At this year’s Mid-Season Cup, China came out on top with Korea lagging behind.

Korea will look to right their wrongs ahead of Worlds and prepare for the big stage. T1, Gen.G, and DragonX are the LCK’s top dogs, but KT Rolster and Afreeca Freeca will be eager to contend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 LCK Summer Split.

Schedule

You can watch all matches on LCK’s Twitch channel.

Wednesday, June 17

3am CT – Afreeca Freecs vs. Sandbox

6am CT – DragonX vs. T1

Thursday, June 18

3am CT – KT Rolster vs. Dynamics

6am CT – Prince vs. Hanwha Life

Friday, June 19

3am CT – Sandbox vs. Damwon

6am CT – DragonX vs. Gen.G

Saturday, June 20

3am CT – Afreeca Freecs vs. Dynamics

6am CT – T1 vs. Hanwha Life

Sunday, June 21

3am CT – KT Rolster vs. Gen.G

6am CT – Prince vs. Damwon

The full schedule for the LCK can be found here.

Matches to watch