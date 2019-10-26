How to watch the 2019 League of Legends World Championship playoffs

Worlds 2019 has had an explosive start. North America is nowhere to be seen, but all three European teams have advanced to the quarterfinals. League of Legends is looking more competitive than ever, and not only is China on form, but South Korea is back to its old self, dominating the group stage, eager to right the wrongs of last year’s slump.

Four nail-biting matches await the world championship this weekend. SK Telecom T1 vs. Splyce might not be hard to call, but Damwon Gaming vs G2 Esports, Griffin vs. Invictus Gaming, and FunPlus Phoenix vs. Fnatic, are anyone’s games. Expect 3-2 series all-around.

Here’s how to watch Worlds 2019 playoffs.

Format

Eight teams play in a single-elimination bracket over five days.

All matches are best-of-five.

Brackets

Image via Riot Games

Schedule

The first day of the quarterfinals between Griffin and Invictus Gaming kicks off on Oct. 26, at 5 am CT, with Fnatic facing off against FunPlus Phoenix, later that day at 10 am CT.

The following day, SKT Telecom T1 play Splyce at 6 am CT, and Damwon Gaming takes on G2 Esports at 11 am CT.

The next stage of the competition continues a week later with the semifinals on Nov. 2 and 3. The grand finals will then take part a further week after the semis, on Nov. 10.

Stream

The Riot Games broadcast is the best place to watch Worlds 2019. There are, however, many alternative streams available for different languages, which features a range of hosts and personalities.