How to unlock all League of Legends 2022 Pride icons and emotes

Every year, Riot Games supports and celebrates Pride Month with exclusive in-game content across all its titles. In 2022, for the seventh year in a row, players can express their LGBTQIA+ identities with unique items. The items are different for each game, and in League of Legends there are new icons, trails, and emotes you can get to celebrate your identity.

Here is what you need to know to unlock all Pride 2022 exclusive items in League.

How to unlock all League of Legends 2022 Pride icons

Prismatic Pengu Icon (General Pride/LGBTQIA+ Pride) | Image via Riot Games Cotton Candy Pengu Icon (Trans Pride) | Image via Riot Games Galactic Pengu Icon (Nonbinary Pride) | Image via Riot Games Sunset Pengu Icon (Bisexual Pride) | Image via Riot Games Twilight Pengu Icon (Asexual Pride) | Image via Riot Games Primary Pengu Icon (Pansexual Pride) | Image via Riot Games Sherbert Pengu Icon (Lesbian Pride) | Image via Riot Games Mint Pengu Icon (Gay Pride) | Image via Riot Games

In League’s in-game shop, you will find eight new icons, each representing a specific flag in the LGBTQIA+ community. The pack with all eight icons costs only one Blue Essence to purchase, and they all activate homeguard trails when equipped. Homeguard trails will be active until the end of June, according to Riot. Equipping an icon also applies an exclusive background to your profile, which is the featured image in this article.

They are the following:

Prismatic Pengu Icon (General Pride/LGBTQIA+ Pride)

Cotton Candy Pengu Icon (Trans Pride)

Galactic Pengu Icon (Nonbinary Pride)

Sunset Pengu Icon (Bisexual Pride)

Twilight Pengu Icon (Asexual Pride)

Primary Pengu Icon (Pansexual Pride)

Sherbert Pengu Icon (Lesbian Pride)

Mint Pengu Icon (Gay Pride)

While most of these flags and trails were available in previous years, 2022 is the first year to feature a separate icon for Gay Pride.

How to unlock all League 2022 Pride emotes

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Riot also released two emotes featuring champions Twisted Fate and Graves, one of them animated and one regular, as well as a Rainbow Poro emote. To unlock those, you will need to complete two separate missions in-game, one for both regular emotes and one for the animated one. Missions are available for free for all players in the League game client starting June 1, and they need to be completed in matchmade games.

The mission names, requirements, and rewards are as follows:

Pride 2022 – Priceless Plunder

Mission requirements: Play one game in a premade group OR Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Mission rewards: Twisted Fate and Graves emote Rainbow Poro emote



Pride 2022 – The Big Score

Mission requirements: Earn 40,000 Gold OR Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Mission rewards: Animated Twisted Fate and Graves emote



Since these are limited-time items and cosmetics, you’ll want to get started on the League missions as soon as possible, so you don’t waste any time.