How to switch from League of Legends to Riot account

The creators of League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra are taking the Blizzard Entertainment approach and creating a one-stop place for all player accounts.

At the moment, players of Riot Games’ titles are forced to tediously switch between accounts for all of their games. This takes unnecessary time and it can be a real nuisance, especially when changing between regions.

To combat this, Riot is introducing the Riot Account. Usernames are now required to be globally unique across all League regions, including the PBE. This means players are no longer restricted by region and can log out in Europe and log back in when they visit North America, for example.

The new changes to Riot’s account system come after the organization announced the expansion of its game portfolio on its 10th-anniversary event in October. A first-person shooter, a fighting game, and possibly more titles will be available to play in 2020.

But how do you switch your League account to your new Riot account?

How to switch

To switch your account to the new system, all you have to do is visit Riot’s account update page and follow the instructions. If your account name isn’t globally unique, you might have to think of a new name. Adding a few numbers to the end of your username or thinking of something entirely different may be required.

On January 22, 2020, you’ll no longer be able to sign-in with your old name and play any of Riot’s games, so make sure to change your name as soon as possible.