League of Legends gives its players several ways of personalizing their profiles. Whether it’s in-game skins and chromas, borders and frames, or mere summoner icons, there’s a lot to creating your own special corner. And, as with anything in the legendary MOBA, each aspect comes with varying degrees of rarity. Summoner icons especially have become highly desired by treasure-seeking players, as they add a bit of zest or a sense of legacy to a League of Legends profile.

How many icons are in League of Legends?

League of Legends is old enough to attend high school. Over these many years, the game has accrued many new cosmetics, including summoner icons. According to Fandom, there were 2438 summoner icons in League of Legends as of 2021. Unused and replaced icons weren’t counted in. By late 2023, this number is likely to have exceeded 2500 icons. Losing oneself in the infinite world of summoner icons is genuinely easy, as choosing from myriad different ones is nigh impossible.

Even when you could make a choice, you might realize that it’s now unavailable. League of Legends is updated frequently, and new content often replaces the old. Nevertheless, lost icons in League of Legends often reappear in updated, better-looking forms as part of special events or releases.

How to get icons in League of Legends

Depending on which type of summoner icon you’re looking for, you might need to opt for a different approach. Not all rare and sought-after icons are readily available. There are some icons awarded merely for playing the game at varying ranks. Others may be given to the special few who’ve been the most honorable during the past season. Some still may have to look more thoroughly to get their hands on the most special and rarest League of Legends icons.

League of Legends division icons

Image via Fandom

Some of the most coveted League of Legends icons are certainly the ones awarded for placing high on the ranks. Players who finish a League of Legends season in a ranked division, no matter if it’s Bronze or Challenger, will be awarded by Riot Games with a summoner icon. Naturally, the rarest icons of this kind are the ones given to players in the highest ranks. Therefore, the best way to get these is by giving it your best in any given season.

Remember that these icons are only given once per season, with each season’s icons being different.

League of Legends honor icons

Image via Fandom

Unique summoner icons are given to players who have reached honor levels during the past season. Icons vary from level one to level five and are different each season. Those with an honor level zero will be exempt from a summoner icon, division icons, and other end-of-season awards.

Old honor icons given to players with good standing in the old system are now entirely unavailable. To obtain them, one would have to acquire somehow an account owning them, but that’s against Riot’s policies and is a bannable offense. However, you can still beautify your profile with a high honor level and redeem honor tokens for additional rewards like skin chromas, flairs, borders, etc.

League of Legends event icons

Image via Fandom

Ever since the past few seasons, League of Legends has had frequent and numerous events, each packed full of new content for players to enjoy. Of course, even-specific summoner icons have also been part of the deal, and the process of obtaining them has largely been streamlined with each subsequent event.

The best way to obtain League of Legends event icons is by completing event missions. Missions are intuitive, easy, and fun to do and provide an extra incentive to dive into the various League of Legends game modes. Event summoner icons are only some of the rewards you’ll get, as you can easily snag some extra skins and other cosmetics. Missions also shower you with event points, which you can exchange for orbs or hextech keys in the event shop. Opening these can also net you additional summoner icons that might not even be available to get otherwise.

All in all, League of Legends events are one of the better ways of obtaining in-game and profile cosmetics, especially summoner icons.

League of Legends prestige icons

Image via Riot Games

Cosmetics being such an integral part of Riot Games’ monetization in League of Legends has resulted in pretty awesome lineups. The prestige skins represent the best of the best, and consequently the rarest, gems of the League cosmetic world. Riot Games has partnered with major brands such as Louis Vuitton to bring players exotic and desirable skins. Alongside the skins came equally impressive and rare summoner icons.

To obtain these, players would have to complete events featuring prestige skins. These are sometimes also available in the Mythic shop. Getting them is no easy feat, and players probably have to invest money into events to accrue enough points to reach the prestige level. The summoner icons you get out of these events are exceedingly rare. They cannot be obtained by usual means and regularly are locked away, never to be seen again.

Keeping your eye on each event is crucial to get prestige summoner icons. You’ll have to start the event as early as possible, go through all the available missions quickly (and complete many of the repeatable ones). If you manage to get your hands on some of these, you’ll have a profile worth showing off.

League of Legends bundle icons

Image via Fandom

Perhaps the easiest summoner icons to obtain in League of Legends would be the bundle icons. These summoner icons, and the ones singularly available at the League of Legends shop, are a click away from being in your inventory. Some bundles are time-limited and, therefore, contain the rarest icons.

Bundles usually cost a lot of money but do contain exciting cosmetics. Summoner icons in limited bundles can be quite the lookers and would suit any profile well. There’s no unique way of getting these other than being keen and ready to spend money. You can always put your hopes into the hextech crafting mechanic, but then again, it’s quite a rarity to see any summoner icon in them, let alone a rare one.

