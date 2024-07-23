How to beat LoL Swarm on Hard Mode

League of Legends Swarm is Riot Games’ take on the Vampire Survivors formula, and its Hard Mode is making everyone scratch their heads. But don’t worry, we’ve explored the mode thoroughly and found the best way to beat it.

How to clear LoL Swarm on Hard Mode

Briar is an absolute beast in Swarm. Image via Riot Games

First thing’s first: the champion choice. Thus far, many have been pitched as potential “best” champions for Hard Mode, but I believe that Briar is the go-to option. She has a ton of damage and sustain by default, alongside great AOE. When combined with the weapons below, she becomes an absolute beast capable of taking on any enemy in the Swarm Hard Mode.

My choice of weapons for Briar on Hard Mode would be as follows: Iceblast Armor, Cyclonic Shredders, Statikk Sword, and Blade-o-Rang. They are evolved with Armor, HP Regen, Max HP, and Movement Speed. These four stats will make you nigh-unkillable with Briar, and when you evolve the weapons, no enemy will be able to even come close to you. You could alternatively take Radiant Field instead of one of the above (except Cyclonic Shredders, they’re a must-have) since it combines well with Briar’s passive explosions and will ensure most big groups of enemies die instantly.

If you are still struggling somehow on your own, perhaps bringing a Seraphine along for the ride would be highly beneficial since she can consistently provide shields, massive AOE damage, and cast her lifesaving Ultimate.

