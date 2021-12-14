Here is League of Legends’ 2022 patch schedule

League of Legends fans might be preparing for the end of the year, but it doesn’t hurt to be prepared for the future. Riot Games has already released League’s new patch schedule for 2022 and it should look relatively familiar to experienced players.

Like always, most patches are set to drop on Wednesdays, with a handful of patches dropping on a Thursday throughout the year. There are 23 patches set to release next year, but that doesn’t account for any B-patches that could drop in response to specific champions and bugs that need adjusting or addressing. These dates are subject to change for numerous reasons, but just in case you aren’t sure, you can check out Riot’s official developer Twitter account for any news.

Here’s the full League patch schedule, starting from Jan. 5 to Dec. 7.

Patch Release date 12.1 Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 12.2 Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 12.3 Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 12.4 Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 12.5 Wednesday, March 2, 2022 12.6 Wednesday, March 30, 2022 12.7 Wednesday, April 13, 2022 12.8 Wednesday, April 27, 2022 12.9 Wednesday, May 11, 2022 12.10 Wednesday, May 25, 2022 12.11 Wednesday, June 8, 2022 12.12 Thursday, June 23, 2022 12.13 Wednesday, July 13, 2022 12.14 Wednesday, July 27, 2022 12.15 Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 12.16 Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 12.17 Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 12.18 Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 12.19 Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 12.20 Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 12.21 Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 12.22 Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 12.23 Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

The last update of this year, however, will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 15 with Patch 11.24b. This micropatch will bring a final set of changes that “focused on anything [Riot didn’t] want to let sit over the holidays.”

Three weeks remain until the next update, so get your reps in now before things are shaken up with Patch 12.1.

