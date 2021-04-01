Here are the results for the 2021 LPL Spring Split playoffs

The 2021 LPL Spring Split playoffs started April 1 and will continue until April 18. The top 10 teams in the regular split will be battling for the title of LPL champion and a spot at the Mid-Season Invitational.
While the start of the regular split had various teams on top of the standings, towards the end of the split more familiar names have popped up. Top Esports, Suning, and JD Gaming bounced back after improving significantly during the split.
|Rank
|Team name
|Series
|Games
|Points
|1
|Royal Never Give Up
|14-2
|29-8
|+21
|2
|EDward Gaming
|13-3
|28-8
|+20
|3
|Top Esports
|12-4
|25-10
|+15
|4
|JD Gaming
|12-4
|24-9
|+15
|5
|FunPlus Phoenix
|11-5
|24-11
|+11
|6
|Team WE
|11-5
|22-14
|+8
|7
|Suning
|10-6
|21-12
|+9
|8
|Rare Atom
|10-6
|21-15
|+6
|10
|LNG Esports
|8-8
|16-19
|-3
Here are the results from the 2021 LPL Spring split playoffs.
Round one
- April 1: Rare Atom 3-2 Invictus Gaming
- April 2: Suning – LNG Esports
Round two
- April 3: FunPlus Phoenix – Rare Atom
- April 4: Team WE – TBD
Round three
- April 5: JD Gaming – TBD
- April 6: Top Esports – TBD
Round four
- April 7: Royal Never Give Up – TBD
- April 8: EDward Gaming – TBD
- April 9: TBD – TBD
Semifinals
- April 11: TBD – TBD
- April 13: TBD – TBD
Finals
- TBD: TBD – TBD
Every match will be streamed at 4am CT on the official Riot Games LPL Twitch channel.
