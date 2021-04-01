Here are the results for the 2021 LPL Spring Split playoffs

The top ten LPL teams are battling for the title.

The 2021 LPL Spring Split playoffs started April 1 and will continue until April 18. The top 10 teams in the regular split will be battling for the title of LPL champion and a spot at the Mid-Season Invitational.

While the start of the regular split had various teams on top of the standings, towards the end of the split more familiar names have popped up. Top Esports, Suning, and JD Gaming bounced back after improving significantly during the split.

Rank Team name Series Games Points 1 Royal Never Give Up 14-2 29-8 +21 2 EDward Gaming 13-3 28-8 +20 3 Top Esports 12-4 25-10 +15 4 JD Gaming 12-4 24-9 +15 5 FunPlus Phoenix 11-5 24-11 +11 6 Team WE 11-5 22-14 +8 7 Suning 10-6 21-12 +9 8 Rare Atom 10-6 21-15 +6 9 Invictus Gaming 9-7 21-15 +6 10 LNG Esports 8-8 16-19 -3

Here are the results from the 2021 LPL Spring split playoffs.

Round one

April 1: Rare Atom 3-2 Invictus Gaming

3-2 Invictus Gaming April 2: Suning – LNG Esports

Round two

April 3: FunPlus Phoenix – Rare Atom

April 4: Team WE – TBD

Round three

April 5: JD Gaming – TBD

April 6: Top Esports – TBD

Round four

April 7: Royal Never Give Up – TBD

April 8: EDward Gaming – TBD

April 9: TBD – TBD

Semifinals

April 11: TBD – TBD

April 13: TBD – TBD

Finals

TBD: TBD – TBD

Every match will be streamed at 4am CT on the official Riot Games LPL Twitch channel.

