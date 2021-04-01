Here are the results for the 2021 LPL Spring Split playoffs

The top ten LPL teams are battling for the title.

Photo via Riot Games

The 2021 LPL Spring Split playoffs started April 1 and will continue until April 18. The top 10 teams in the regular split will be battling for the title of LPL champion and a spot at the Mid-Season Invitational.

While the start of the regular split had various teams on top of the standings, towards the end of the split more familiar names have popped up. Top Esports, Suning, and JD Gaming bounced back after improving significantly during the split.

RankTeam nameSeriesGamesPoints
1Royal Never Give Up14-229-8+21
2EDward Gaming13-328-8+20
3Top Esports12-425-10+15
4JD Gaming12-424-9+15
5FunPlus Phoenix11-524-11+11
6Team WE11-522-14+8
7Suning10-621-12+9
8Rare Atom10-621-15+6
9Invictus Gaming9-721-15+6
10LNG Esports8-816-19-3
Screengrab via lol.fandom.com

Here are the results from the 2021 LPL Spring split playoffs.

Round one

  • April 1: Rare Atom 3-2 Invictus Gaming
  • April 2: Suning – LNG Esports

Round two

  • April 3: FunPlus Phoenix – Rare Atom
  • April 4: Team WE – TBD

Round three

  • April 5: JD Gaming – TBD
  • April 6: Top Esports – TBD

Round four

  • April 7: Royal Never Give Up – TBD
  • April 8: EDward Gaming – TBD
  • April 9: TBD – TBD

Semifinals

  • April 11: TBD – TBD
  • April 13: TBD – TBD

Finals

  • TBD: TBD – TBD

Every match will be streamed at 4am CT on the official Riot Games LPL Twitch channel.

See the Latest Gaming Deals on Amazon.com

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.