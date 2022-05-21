Here are all of Bel’Veth’s abilities in League of Legends

The next champion set to join the massive League of Legends roster is Bel’Veth, the Empress of the Void. A figure of nightmares, Bel’Veth feasts on “experiences and emotions” and is expected to feast on opposing junglers when she is officially added to the game.

The Bel’Veth page on the official League Universe website lists her as a fighter-type champion that shines in skirmishes, and the gameplay of her that has appeared online shows her traveling around the Rift as a large manta ray.

Here’s all the information we have regarding Bel’Veth’s ability kit, and what each ability is capable of, including its leaked name. This information is based on footage that has leaked online after surfacing on Tencent’s video platform QQ Video, plus earlier leaked videos, and is subject to change until Riot Games officially confirms Bel’Veth’s abilities.

Passive – Death in Lavender

Bel’Veth’s passive ability causes champions, jungle minions, and super minions to drop Void Essence when they die. She collects these to form a passive stack she can activate, which gives her lifesteal against jungle minions and sends a void swarm against towers. The swarm can attack towers and heal Bel’Veth.

Q – Void Surge

One of Bel’Veth’s reported abilities, Void Surge, is a dash that propels her forward in one of four targeted directions. Underneath her character, you can see purple arrows that indicate which direction-specific dashes are available. She appears to deal damage to opponents and slow them if she dashes through them, reducing the cooldown of the next dash.

W – Above and Below

Bel’Veth also makes use of a knock-up ability, called Above and Below, that fires in a straight line about as wide as two minions standing shoulder-to-shoulder. Enemy champions that are knocked up are briefly stunned with the Airborne crowd control effect.

E – Royal Maelstrom

Bel’Veth has a charged AoE attack likely called Royal Maelstrom that explodes outward within a small radius. It also appears she can damage enemy champions while she is charging the ability, while also pulling them towards her. Bel’Veth can’t move while channeling the ability, however, and the damage she deals at the end of the channel looks like a percentage of the damage she received while channeling.

R – Endless Banquet (Ultimate)

Bel’Veth appears to unlock her true form in her ultimate, Endless Banquet, buffing all her other abilities as well as her health, magic resistance, armor, and damage. She consumes her passive stacks to form a void swarm that damages nearby champions, and the swarm refreshes after a champion kill.

The abilities in this article are based on information that was leaked or released early. Bel’Veth’s abilities and names could change by the time the Empress of the Void launches.