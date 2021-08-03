Here are all of Akshan’s skins in League of Legends

Confidence is key when you step onto Summoner’s Rift, and League of Legends‘ newest champion Akshan is one of the most confident characters in the game. His role as a Rogue Sentinel is shown through his flashy kit and even flashier skins—and everyone knows that when you look good in-game, you play even better.
As the newest champion in the game, however, Akshan only has a handful of skins available for players to pick from. His base skin looks great, but he also has a colorful variant that exists only in the Cyber Pop universe alongside Zoe, the Aspect of Twilight.
Akshan also has a skin that’s exclusive to League of Legends: Wild Rift, which is the mobile version of the game. The special skin has him join the Battle Academia skin line as a transfer student who will throw himself into harm’s way to help his classmates, while also becoming an advocate for the second years of the Durandal God-Weapon Academy.
Here are all of Akshan’s skins so far:
Base Akshan
Cyber Pop Akshan
Battle Academia Akshan (Wild Rift exclusive)
Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.