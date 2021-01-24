Hanwha Life Esports upset Gen.G in second week of 2021 LCK Spring Split

Hanwha Life Esports upset Gen.G today to finish the second week of 2021 LCK Spring Split.

The series started with a clean win from Gen.G, but HLE managed to come back and win the following games, securing the reverse sweep. Chovy carried the series for his team with Yone and Akali. His combined KDA in the winning games was 21/1/14. He had one of the best solo carry performances in recent times, picking up his team from the brink of defeat with his mechanical prowess and swift movements.

"한.화.생.명 3연승 질주!🏃"



젠지전에서 승리하며 3연승을 달리게 되었습니다. 오늘도 함께 응원해주신 팬 분들께 진심으로 감사드립니다.



I won 3 winning streak by winning the Gen.G match. Thank you so much to the fans who cheered for us today.#RushTogether #HLEWIN pic.twitter.com/kJymU8K45a — Hanwha Life Esports (@HLEofficial) January 24, 2021

Going into the series, Gen.G was favored to win it with a clean 2-0 sweep. The first game however proved that HLE stood a chance, they secured early leads in Rift Heralds, dragons and kills, but were unable to hold on to it once teams grouped up to fight. After Gen.G picked up the Baron, they outmaneuvered HLE and picked up the first win of the series.

In the second game, HLE changed their draft and gave Chovy a carry in Yone instead of Galio. He used the champion to great effect, securing solo kills whenever his ultimate was up. His impact allowed HLE to pick up all the neutral objectives, dropping only one dragon and one Baron in the later stages of the game. Chovy’s teamfight impact was too huge for Gen.G to handle and so HLE equalized the series 1-1.

After one of the best recent Yone performances by Chovy, Gen.G swiftly banned it in the third game. HLE once again put faith into their mid laner, giving him Akali, another notorious champion with which Chovy performed in the past.

He used the champion to snowball his lane and then roam to side lanes with the help of his Teleport. He kept forcing fights, coming out on top every time, which helped him acquire a huge gold lead and outperform his opponents. While Gen.G had a setup which could deal with Akali, they weren’t able to put a stop to Chovy’s domination, losing the series after falling too far behind.

With this victory, HLE (3-1) has climbed to third place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split, tied with DRX. Their next matchup are Fredit BRION and DAMWON KIA. Tune in next week to see if HLE can maintain their momentum and continue the winning streak.

