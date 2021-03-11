Hanwha Life Esports lock in playoffs in 2021 LCK Spring Split after a sensational performance by Chovy

Hanwha Life Esports locked in their playoff spot today after taking down Afreeca Freecs in a clean sweep, bouncing back after a 0-2 loss to Gen.G last week.
The MVP votes for both games went to Chovy, who had a tremendous impact throughout the series. He used Aatrox and Viktor to annihilate his opponents, reaching a 250 creep score at 20 minutes in the second match, while also having a high percentage kill participation from mid.
AFS showed up in the early game of the first match. They were able to trade evenly with HLE, but once the mid-game phase began, they started losing ground in every lane. HLE were able to capitalize on their opponent’s mistakes and snowball off their opponents’ lackluster map coverage. After a couple of dominant fights, HLE picked up the first win of the series in convincing fashion.
The second match was more one-sided with HLE having a better early game performance. With both solo laners ahead, they snowballed the game out of control, closing out the second match and the series.
Following this victory, HLE (9-5) maintain fourth place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split standings. Even if they were to lose the remaining four matches, they’ll still get a playoff spot based on current standings. While that’s a load of the members’ shoulders for the upcoming matches, it’s difficult to picture them relaxing since a higher standing will guarantee a better spot in the playoffs.
