Hanwha Life Esports lock in playoffs in 2021 LCK Spring Split after a sensational performance by Chovy

Chovy was the player of the series today, picking up both MVP votes.

Hanwha Life Esports locked in their playoff spot today after taking down Afreeca Freecs in a clean sweep, bouncing back after a 0-2 loss to Gen.G last week.

The MVP votes for both games went to Chovy, who had a tremendous impact throughout the series. He used Aatrox and Viktor to annihilate his opponents, reaching a 250 creep score at 20 minutes in the second match, while also having a high percentage kill participation from mid.

AFS showed up in the early game of the first match. They were able to trade evenly with HLE, but once the mid-game phase began, they started losing ground in every lane. HLE were able to capitalize on their opponent’s mistakes and snowball off their opponents’ lackluster map coverage. After a couple of dominant fights, HLE picked up the first win of the series in convincing fashion.

The second match was more one-sided with HLE having a better early game performance. With both solo laners ahead, they snowballed the game out of control, closing out the second match and the series.

Following this victory, HLE (9-5) maintain fourth place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split standings. Even if they were to lose the remaining four matches, they’ll still get a playoff spot based on current standings. While that’s a load of the members’ shoulders for the upcoming matches, it’s difficult to picture them relaxing since a higher standing will guarantee a better spot in the playoffs.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.