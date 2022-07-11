Hanwha Life calls up bot laner Cheoni to LCK starting roster

The team are making changes after a horrible start to the split.

After a dire start to the 2022 LCK Summer Split, Hanwha Life has made some major changes to its League of Legends roster.

The org has promoted Hanwha Life Challengers bot laner Jo “Cheoni” Seung-mo to its main roster ahead of week five of the competition. He will be taking the place of Lee “SamD” Jae-hoon.

Hanwha Life didn’t specify the reason behind the sudden roster move, but considering the team’s results in the split so far, it was clear something had to change. With a 1-7 record, the team are currently placed ninth, just ahead of Fredit BRION.

Our second-tier member 'Cheoni' was called up to the first tier, and the first-tier member 'SamD' was sent down to the second-tier. Please give warm encouragement and support to the team members' efforts for progress and growth. pic.twitter.com/fPPbm8aLUE — Hanwha Life Esports (@HLEofficial) July 11, 2022

Cheoni has been an active player in Hanwha Life Challengers this season. He was also briefly brought in as a substitute for the main team for two series in the 2022 LCK Spring Split, losing to both T1 and Liiv SANDBOX.

With six weeks of the 2022 LCK Summer regular season left to go, it will be difficult for Hanwha Life to advance to the playoffs. But it’s certainly not impossible for the team to qualify. If the team are looking to pick up some wins, they’ll have to overcome T1 and Liiv SANDBOX in their next matches this week.