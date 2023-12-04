Gumayusi says improving one thing would make Faker the perfect League player

Faker has one bad habit according to his teammate.

Even the greatest legends have an Achille’s heel. League of Legends player Gumayusi, who lifted the World Championship with T1 in November, said that Faker was perfect as a player and a person—except for one key thing, in a JTBC TV interview on Dec. 3.

Since he lifted his fourth World trophy, T1’s Faker has seen nothing but praise throughout social media. He’s considered the best esports player in history, and 10 years after his debut, the mid laner is still on top of the world.

Gumayusi was the guest on a TV show in South Korea. Screengrab via JTBC Channel

“Faker is perfect as a professional and a person,” his teammate Gumayusi said in the TV interview. He wasn’t inclined to speak negatively about the mid laner, but the host insisted on knowing whether there was one thing he could change.

“I think he has a slight tendency to be late,” he shyly answered. “I think he would be perfect without that.” Guilty of unveiling that crucial flaw, he repeated that Faker was an outstanding player. Overall, the interview was pretty casual. He gave insights on the reasons for his motivation and T1’s journey at Worlds.

The World’s triumph seemingly gave the bot laner wings. He shared incredibly high competitive goals, saying he felt his career was ahead of him and his next goal was to surpass the former T1 dynasty, including the lineup’s former bot laners. Gumayusi said he aimed at completing a career that would surpass Faker’s.

The bot laner gave a 30-minute interview on the TV show. It was directed at a mainstream audience, and fans have expressed amazement at seeing his accomplishments being highlighted on the channel.

Gumayusi debuted his competitive career by joining T1 five years ago, in 2018, and he was announced as part of 2024’s unchanged roster. The team will head into the LCK with high expectations on their shoulders.