‘Absolute destruction’: T1’s rumored LoL roster sparks hopes for fifth Worlds title in 2024

Rumors of LCK rosters are multiplying, but the one hinting T1 is keeping its Worlds-winning roster undoubtedly stirred the most reaction in the community. League of Legends fans expect to see the team on top of the world once again next year.

T1 as an organization earned its fourth Worlds trophy earlier in November with a 3-0 victory over Weibo Gaming, and the roster might remain the same heading to the 2024 season, according to a report from Wooloo.

The community’s reactions have been unanimous throughout social media. Fans are certain this T1 roster will continue to dominate into the next season. League expert Caedrel said T1 could bring “absolute destruction” to the competitive scene.

holy shit



T1 keeps the full roster for next year



how much damage is this team going to do now that they've shaken off their finals curse



this could be absolute destruction pic.twitter.com/I14v8uWD9k — Caedrel (@Caedrel) November 23, 2023

NACL caster Matt Samuelson noted T1 boasted a 71.6 percent win rate over their last 50 games and is excited about the future. “24 is much more exciting with the defending champs staying together,” he said

The addition of coach KkOma has further raised the community’s hopes for 2024. The announcement video on Nov. 21 garnered over a million views on YouTube, and fans are hopeful he can lead T1 to the top again.

Many had hoped KkOma would return to the roster alongside Tom, who stepped up enormously this season. He joined the team following years spent with PCS team PSG Talon and Gen.G but had his best results with T1.

Outside of KkOma joining the team, however, nothing has been confirmed by T1 at the time of writing. The future still remains to be seen.