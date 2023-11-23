Despite early rumors, T1 reportedly sticking with Worlds-winning roster for 2024

After their dominating win against Weibo Gaming during the League of Legends Worlds finals match on Nov. 19, the starting T1 roster is reportedly staying together in 2024.

2023 may not have started as the best year for T1 after a heartbreaking loss against DRX at the 2022 Worlds Championship Series, which led to harsh criticisms and fans questioning the team’s cohesiveness. Although their journey began to look promising as they won the LCK 2023 Spring Split, everything came crashing down when Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok had to be benched due to an arm injury and when T1 nearly missed the LCK playoffs for the first time in five years. Coming into Worlds 23, many fans and even one T1 player weren’t sure what would happen or if they’d stay together in 2024.

Lee ‘Gumayusi’ Min-hyeong, the star ADC of T1, suggested in an interview in September that if T1 didn’t win worlds, it was very likely the roster would change, as reported by ONE Esports. Now that they have won Worlds, rumors began circulating on whether the roster would stay the same or if they’d be letting a few players go. However, Sheep Esports’ sources suggest that T1 is renewing the contracts of all starting players for 2024.

This is a welcome relief for fans of T1’s top laner Choi ‘Zeus’ Woo-je, ADC Lee ‘Gumayusi’ Min-hyeong, and support Ryu ‘Keria’ Min-seok as their contracts were set to expire at the end of the year. However, details of their contracts have yet to make it into the League of Legends Esports Global Contract Database. So until we get an official announcement from T1, or until the database is updated, reports of their contract renewals are just that—reports.

But as T1 released a teaser for their 2024 roster earlier today, Nov. 22, I hope these reports are solid, and we’ll see Zeus, Oner, Faker, Gumayusi, and Keria starting for T1 next year.