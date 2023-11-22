T1 hints at 2024 LCK roster with cryptic teaser video

After T1’s historic victory at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship, the iconic organization has been immortalized in the annals of pro play.

Though celebrations are in order, questions around the team’s roster still remain. But it looks like the team is almost ready to make its grand reveal for 2024.

In a cryptic post shared today by T1, the video starts with the poignant choir of this year’s Worlds theme song, “GODS,” as T1’s elegant logo is projected onto the floor. One by one, six unidentified members step into the light, casting a shadow on the floor. Afterward, the silhouettes are shown upright with a golden T1 logo in the background, leaving fans to imagine what this could mean for the new year.

Most supporters believe the organization is running back its full roster for 2024, especially with the final words on the screen being “T1 is where the best belong” in all bold lettering. There are also plenty of fans guessing who the members are based on the silhouettes, such as the fifth person possibly being Keria since he is known to be shorter than all of his teammates.

If T1 does run the entire roster back, it would also be a huge relief for LCK and T1 fans alike. Before Worlds ended, there were some rumblings around the team separating the lineup after this year, including a full acknowledgment of the situation from top lane star Zeus, who said “this might be the last tournament we can participate in with this roster.”

The professional League scene is going through a massive reshuffling of talent as well, with multiple top teams changing a majority of their rosters in preparation for the offseason. For example, Gen.G recently released Chovy, Peanut, Doran, and Delight after their disappointing run at Worlds, while Dplus KIA dropped superstars like Canyon, Deft, and top laner Canna.

With the whole roster coming off of an incredible Worlds run, T1 has all the momentum in the world to push forward into the new year as the favorite for the LCK championship. They’ll also be joined by iconic coach kkOma, who can share his vast game knowledge with the younger members while working with Faker once again.

It’s unclear when T1 intends to officially confirm its League lineup for next year.