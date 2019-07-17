Golden Guardians trade Deftly to Cloud9 for KEITH

Golden Guardians has traded AD carry Matthew “Deftly” Chen to Cloud9 for Academy ADC Yuri “Keith” Jew. Both players had been playing for their respective teams since December 2017.

Deftly has been GGS’ ADC since the team entered the LCS in 2017. Although the team changed up supports, it never switched out Deftly from the starting position until this 2019 Summer Split, when Victor “FBI” Huang was promoted from GGS’ Academy team alongside Choi “huhi” Jae-hyun.

Golden Guardians on Twitter We have acquired @keithmcbrief from Cloud9 in exchange for @deftlylol. Keith will play the remainder of the 2019 Summer Split playing alongside @Olleh on the GGS Academy team. Full press release 📰: https://t.co/yYntojc97F

Keith, on the other hand, has been on Cloud9’s Academy team for two years. Although Cloud9 frequently swaps its Academy players into the LCS, Keith hasn’t seen much LCS playtime over the past few seasons. He did help Cloud9’s Academy team win second place in the 2019 NA Academy Spring Split playoffs, however.

Additionally, GGS has confirmed that Keith will be playing the rest of the 2019 Summer Split alongside support Kim “Olleh” Joo-Sung in the Academy league. It is expected that Deftly will be playing the rest of the season with Cloud9’s Academy team as well.

During the 2019 Spring Split, Deftly had a pretty average performance. He had the fifth-best KDA of any LCS AD carries and his early game lane stats were also decent. There are three more weeks in the LCS Summer Split before the playoffs begin, so it should be interesting to see if any of these players get any stage time.