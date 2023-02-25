Golden Guardians leads the 2023 LCS Spring in 8 major team stats through 7-game win streak

When the 2023 LCS Spring Split began, few people believed Golden Guardians would be a top-five team. But six weeks into the regular season, the roster has embarked on a formidable seven-game win streak with victories over some of the best squads in the league.

They’ve also dominated across several team-based stats, leading the league in average gold difference at 15 minutes, first tower rate, plates per game, dragon control rate, and Baron control rate, according to League stats aggregate Oracle‘s Elixir. They also have a 3.14 KDA with only 35 total team deaths— 29 less than second-placed Cloud9 at 64.

The roster has impressed many fans and analysts alike, especially after the resurgence of players like jungler Kim “River” Dong-woo, who has been considered to be one of the best junglers in the LCS.

Over the last seven games, the talented 23-year-old has a 10.3 KDA and 67 assists, having participated in 74.5 percent of his team’s total kills. River has been one of the lynchpins to the Guardians’ success, helping elevate his teammates during the laning phase, while also finding small leads through invades and catches in the jungle.

Stixxay, on the other hand, has become the team’s veteran late-game insurance, having only died twice with 50 kills under his belt during the same span. The experienced AD carry has 45.5 percent of his team’s total kills through the past seven games, with the second-highest share of his team’s total gold in the league, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Golden Guardians have hit a high point in their 2023 campaign, with victories against Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, and 100 Thieves to prove they aren’t just a flash in the pan. Next week, they’ll be going for nine straight when they take on Team Liquid and Immortals.