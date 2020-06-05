Golden Guardians acquires Damonte, benches Goldenglue

Goldenglue will have to compete for the Academy League spot.

With time ticking down until the 2020 LCS Summer Split kicks off, Golden Guardians has made a move.

Golden Guardians has acquired mid laner Tanner Damonte from Dignitas, the organization announced today via Twitter. Damonte spent the Spring Split on Dignitas’ Academy League team after reaching Worlds last year with Clutch Gaming.

To strengthen our LCS team in the Mid lane, we are excited to announce that former Worlds competitor, @Damonte will be joining the Golden Guardians as our starting LCS Mid for the 2020 Summer Split! pic.twitter.com/2h3RvcJ43d — Golden Guardians (@GoldenGuardians) June 5, 2020

The team has said Damonte will start on the GG LCS team, while former LCS starter Greyson “Goldenglue” Gilmer Academy mid Nicholas “Ablazeolive” Abbott will compete for the Academy League position. Golden Guardians also said it had signed Olleh as a positional coach, who will focus on helping support players.

We're thrilled to welcome back @Olleh!



Olleh will be rejoining the Golden Guardians as a positional coach for our LCS and Academy Support players pic.twitter.com/CIXg2A0WTJ — Golden Guardians (@GoldenGuardians) June 5, 2020

During the offseason, Dignitas declined the second year of Damonte’s contract, making him a free agent. He eventually re-signed with the team but was relegated to the Academy League for the entire split as Froggen occupied the starting LCS spot.

GG squeaked into the playoffs last split by beating Dignitas in a three-way tiebreaker for sixth place. Once in playoffs, though, Golden Guardians were swept by eventual runners-up FlyQuest in the first round of the losers bracket.

The LCS Summer Split begins on June 12.