Gen.G take down Nongshim RedForce, climb to second place in 2021 LCK Spring Split standings

Gen.G took down Nongshim RedForce 2-0 today in the fifth week of the 2021 LCK Spring Split in convincing fashion.

The MVP votes were picked up by Clid and Bdd for their performances on Nidalee and Azir. The 21 year-old jungler used Nidalee in both games of the series to dominate the early game and help his laners achieve huge leads from the early game. Bdd used his signature Azir pick to control the pace of second game, finishing the game with a KDA of 4/1/6.

A strong start for round 2 of the LCK has been secured with a 2-0 victory over NS! Thank you for your support this week, looking forward to bring you more #GenGWIN next week! pic.twitter.com/XfkswwZ2NN — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) February 20, 2021

While some teams are struggling to find their footing in the LCK, Gen.G is maintaining their strong form throughout the split. Today’s League of Legends series was a demonstration of that with Gen.G picking up this easy sweep against the underdogs in this series.

Throughout the match, they showed great individual performances across the board alongside good map control. While DWG KIA is considered the best team in the league, Gen.G is trailing them quite closely. In the first round, Gen.G almost took down DK even while looking much weaker. If they keep their form up, they should be able to take down the behemoth of the LCK.

Gen.G (7-3) have managed to secure the sole position of second place in 2021 LCK Spring Split with this win. They will be back next week with two matches against Fredit BRION and Afreeca Freecs. Both teams looked much weaker and shouldn’t prove to be a huge task for Gen.G to deal with.

