Gen.G players expect roster turnover following abrupt LoL Worlds 2023 exit

After a stunning elimination at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship, Gen.G’s starting roster might be heading for an overhaul this coming offseason.

In an interview with Dexerto’s Carver Fisher, Gen.G top laner Doran explained the organization was “expecting some roster changes in November,” and that although he didn’t know which players would be joining the lineup, they would still remain a top-tier squad in the LCK.

This surprising turn of events came right after Gen.G’s massive playoff loss to China’s Bilibili Gaming; Gen.G were slated to be heavy favorites for the Summoner’s Cup. Over the course of 2023, Gen.G were a force to be reckoned with in their own region, winning back-to-back LCK championships.

At the Mid-Season Invitational, Gen.G struggled to make a mark after suffering another early exit from a familiar face, Bilibili Gaming. Doran lamented how Worlds ended and said that he wanted to use that loss at MSI “as a stepping stone and show [his] improvement at Worlds.” Unfortunately for him and his team, those demons came back to haunt them on the international stage once more.

With a stacked roster featuring other superstar players such as veteran jungler Peanut, rookie AD sensation Peyz, and legendary mid laner Chovy, not many fans know where Gen.G could improve in terms of pure firepower. The team has plenty of talent at its disposal, but its ability to show up on the big stage has yet to be seen.

While Gen.G licks its wounds and regroups, the rest of the competition at Worlds rages onward. All four of China’s representatives remain in the tournament, while Korea only has two teams left standing as the event continues on Saturday, Nov. 4 with KT Rolster vs. JD Gaming.