Gen.G take down Hanwha Life Esports, maintain first place in 2021 LCK Summer Split

Gen.G took down Hanwha Life Esports in an intensive 2-1 series in the sixth week of the 2021 LCK Summer Split.

Even though all odds were against HLE to win this League of Legends series, they showed up today and provided a good fight for the leaders in the standings. Gen.G brought out famous picks such as Bdd’s Azir, Ruler’s Kalista, and Clid’s Lee Sin to turn the series around and secure the much-needed win to maintain their LCK domination.

Clid and Life picked up the MVP votes for their outstanding performances throughout today’s series. The jungler used Diana in the first game to pressure his opponents on the entire map while also securing neutral objectives such as Rift Heralds and dragons. HLE felt his impact and had to play quite safe under their towers to avoid dying to the bloodthirsty jungler. The support picked Taric in the last game of the series to counter a dive-heavy composition from his opponents. His roams, vision control, and teamfight ultimates were on point throughout the entire game, leading his team to a 2-1 victory.

The weekend took off to a good start as the #GenGLoL boys bring home the win against @HLEofficial !🎊

We have the 2:1 victory and we're bringing another home next week against @LiivSANDBOX ! #GenGWIN #GenGWIN #GenGLoL #LCK pic.twitter.com/kYrNnxDL0O — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) July 17, 2021

The first match of the series opened up as expected with Gen.G dominating their opponents. They left no room for error and closed out the first game on a high note, after being in control for 30 minutes. In the second match, HLE banned a couple of key picks that helped their opponents secure the first game of the series and took away others. Gen.G adjusted their draft but were unable to match HLE, who wanted to get their revenge and equalize the series. Even though Gen.G were able to pick up a Baron after a crucial teamfight win, it wasn’t enough to secure a victory, and HLE them in the next teamfight and equalized the series.

In the last match, HLE went for an aggressive composition that relied on picks with dive-heavy champions such as Gwen, Xin Zhao, and Leona. Gen.G answered with a Taric pick that denied all kill attempts from their opponents in the midgame. As a result, Gen.G was able to pick up most neutral objectives and slowly take down towers, before finishing the series in their favor.

Gen.G (9-2) will return on the Rift next week with two matches against Liiv SANDBOX and Afreeca Freecs. Both teams have improved during the offseason and look like playoff contenders. There’s a small chance that either of them will upset the leader in the standings after today’s series that showed that Gen.G has a lot of weaknesses that can be exploited by better teams.

