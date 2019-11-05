G2 are the second team to beat SKT in a best-of-five more than once in the same year

G2 Esports have shown off their dominance in League of Legends in more ways than one this year. One of the most impressive feats that the team has accomplished is that they’re just the second team in history to beat SK Telecom T1 in a best-of-five series multiple times in the same year.

The European juggernaut squad are fresh off of their Worlds 2019 semifinals win after taking down Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok and crew in four games on Nov. 3. But this wasn’t the first time these two powerhouses met—the two teams faced off at the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational.

During the MSI group stage, G2 dropped both games they played against SKT. In the knockout stage, however, G2 came out victorious after five hard-fought games. This series also marked the start of G2’s run of dominance through the League scene. They went on to win the 2019 LEC Summer Split and are on the verge of hoisting the Summoner’s Cup.

The only other team to have bested SKT in multiple best-of-five series over the course of a year was Samsung White/Ozone in 2014. This team beat SKT in the 2014 Champions Spring Split, Summer Split, and in the Korean Regional Gauntlet, where SSW beat SKT in the tiebreaker for second place in the standings.

G2, however, have shown that they’re leading the revolution for Western teams across the League community. Their playstyles and strategies are completely unique and their talent is incredible in every role. They’re what peak League looks like, so it shouldn’t surprise people that they’ve gotten the better of SKT this time around.

G2 will play against FunPlus Phoenix in the Worlds finals at 6am CT on Sunday, Nov. 10.