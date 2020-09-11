G2 vs. Fnatic’s 2020 LEC Summer Split finals broke viewing records

This year’s G2 Esports vs. Fnatic finals matchup was the most viewed League of Legends European Championship series of all time.

The three-game sweep peaked at 952,339 concurrent viewers, up 16.7 percent compared to the previous year, averaging 819,414 viewers watched at the same time—an increase of 70 percent, according to lolesports.

G2, despite advancing to the finals from the lower bracket of the playoffs, manhandled Fnatic, exposing the squad’s glaring weaknesses. This makes G2’s eighth European title and fifth consecutive domestic finals win.

In total, a massive 40,041,750 hours were consumed over the course of the 2020 LEC Summer regular season and playoffs, an increase of 85 percent compared to 2019, making it the highest viewed season in history.

The regular season was an even playing field, with teams battling it out for the top spot. In the end, underdogs Rogue came out on top with a 13-5 record, closely followed by rookie squad MAD Lions.

The usual contenders, G2, and Fnatic fell short, before making a comeback in the playoffs. It was simply one of the most competitive seasons yet.

With the 2020 LEC Summer Split done and dusted, four European teams have advanced to Worlds. Winners G2, runner’s up Fnatic, third-seed Rogue, and fourth-place MAD Lions will represent Europe in Shanghai, China on Sept. 25.