G2 Esports Forms G2 Arctic, its new Academy Team

G2 Esports has announced its brand new League of Legends Academy Team that will be fighting in the Spanish Superliga Orange for the 2020 season— G2 Arctic.

A union between G2 and Arctic Gaming, G2 Arctic will be G2’s official Academy roster throughout 2020 and beyond and will be managed by Arctic Gaming in Spain.

G2 Arctic on Twitter Hoy nace G2 Arctic, equipo de League of Legends de la unión de @G2esports y @ArcticGamingES para disputar la Superliga de @LVPes. ¡Además, @ChipsAhoySpain se une a la aventura como patrocinador principal! 🍪 🗞️ https://t.co/rkB5LXNCqK #G2Army 💙 #AlwaysArctic https://t.co/OpnjxLG8MZ

In addition to the new partnership, G2 has announced the sponsor for G2 Arctic in Chips Ahoy! as the team’s main sponsor. This is the first time that the Mondelez Group Brand, one of the largest food companies in the world, has entered esports.

As part of the new sponsor, G2 is promising fans fresh content as well as cool interactions and fun experiences for the Spanish esports scene and its fines, so expect some usual G2 craziness to appear in the future either on social media or at events.

Currently, G2 Arctic has no roster following the end of the 2019 season, so G2 and Arctic Gaming have a lot of work on their hands to prepare a team able to compete for the Superliga title.