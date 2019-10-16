Full champ select URF to return to League on Oct. 28

One of League’s most popular former game modes, Ultra Rapid Fire (URF), is returning to the game on Oct. 28 as a part of League’s 10th anniversary.

Riot announced URF, which will feature full champion select, is coming back for about a week and a half. The game mode will stick around until Nov. 8.

URF had been replaced by ARURF, which doesn’t allow players to pick their champions. Now, players can main their best champions while having very little cooldowns.

Riot is announcing many new features and plans on today’s special Riot Pls.