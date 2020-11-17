FPX’s Khan and GimGoon enter free agency

The top laners are now on the market.

FunPlus Phoenix has ended its relationship with Kim “Khan” Dong-ha and Kim “GimGoon” Han-saem, announcing the top laners’ departure ahead of the 2021 LPL season.

In a statement on Weibo today, the organization confirmed that the players have entered free agency this offseason.

GimGoon, who signed with FPX in 2017, and Khan, who joined the squad in 2019, took an equal share of the top lane in 2020. But after the players failed to live up to expectations, the team declined in the LPL standings.

Lane dominant Khan, who left the LCK’s T1 the previous year, was particularly underwhelming.

FPX fell victim to the metagame in 2020, just a year after winning the 2019 League of Legends World Championship. The team’s top focused playstyle, with relentless ganking from jungler Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang, and clockwork roaming from mid laner Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang, didn’t hit the mark.

In the end, FPX finished seventh to eighth place in the LPL 2020 Summer Playoffs, losing to underdogs Victory Five before a narrow 2-3 defeat to Invictus Gaming in the LPL Regional Finals.

Khan and GimGoon, despite their woes in 2020, will likely be hot commodities this offseason. The players should be highly contested, especially amongst teams from the LPL and LCK.