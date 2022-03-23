FPX inch closer to playoff berth following win over OMG in 2022 LPL Spring Split

OMG are grasping at straws in the fight for the final playoff spot.

FunPlus Phoenix are in a prime position to nab the final playoff spot in the 2022 LPL Spring Split after their victory against OMG today in the extended ninth week of the regular season.

OMG’s season had been placed on halt following positive COVID tests. Their week eight and nine games were pushed back following the original end of the 2022 LPL Spring Split on March 20. And after two weeks, OMG found themselves in a tough situation, fighting for the final playoff spot with FPX. Heading into this match, FPX were 7-8 while OMG were 6-8. Yet one series win against FPX would have put OMG in a better spot to potentially qualify for the playoffs.

Taking the lead as Jinx and becoming unstoppable, Lwx helps @FPX_Esports win the series and remain in the playoff race! #LPL pic.twitter.com/DH3mi06mQH — LPL (@lplenglish) March 23, 2022

In a League of Legends series with multiple implications on the regular season, game one kicked off immediately in favor of FPX. Clid’s early-game play on Hecarim kept tabs on all of the OMG lanes. This helped LWX begin to garner a lead on his Aphelios and halt any opportunity for OMG AD carry Able to get ahead on Jinx. Both Clid and LWX used their early-game advantages to snowball an early game lead into a quick 28-minute victory for FPX.

In game two, OMG bounced back and built their lead in the mid game following a series of successful teamfights centered around Aki’s Viego and Cold’s engages on the Leona pick. OMG used their exceptional teamfight composition to cement a game two victory in 34 minutes, bringing the important series to a final game.

Flawless engage from FPX gets Lwx to pop off on Jinx! 🔥 #LPL pic.twitter.com/oRgtZZ0xBJ — LPL (@lplenglish) March 23, 2022

With so much on the line in regard to that last playoff spot, it was FPX who proved to be the stronger team of the two once again in game three. LWX’s Jinx was just too powerful for OMG in the 31-minute game to close out the series.

This win has boosted FPX to an 8-8 record to end their 2022 LPL Spring Split. They appear rejuvenated to make a surprise run in the playoffs following their midseason slump.

As for OMG, they will need to win their next two matchups against LNG Esports and Royal Never Give Up if they want to secure a spot in the 2022 LPL Spring Split playoffs. Luckily for them, because of their higher individual game win percentage over FPX, two series wins will lock them in for the playoffs.

Their first match against LNG will take palace on March 24 at 6am CT.