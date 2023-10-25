Former LEC Rookie of the Split reportedly returns to LCK for 2024

Back home with more experience under his belt.

After spending over a year in the European League of Legends competitive scene, one of the more promising faces in the league might be headed back home.

Former Astralis support Lee “JeongHoon” Jeong-hoon is reportedly returning to the LCK to join Liiv SANDBOX as the organization’s new support for the upcoming season, according to esports reporter Alejandro “anonimotum” Gomis.

Sources: Former Astralis 🇪🇺 support JeongHoon 🇰🇷 has reached a verbal agreement with Liiv SANDBOX 🇰🇷 to be the Korean team's support.



Read on @blix_gg ⬇️https://t.co/p8xuTULrWz — Alejandro Gomis (@anonimotum) October 25, 2023

If the 23-year-old makes the move back to Korea, he’d potentially be joining a roster filled with many other experienced players, such as mid laner Lee “Clozer” Ju-hyeon, top laner Noh “Burdol” Tae-yoon, and AD carry Park “Teddy” Jin-seong.

JeongHoon joined the LEC and Astralis in May 2022 and made a name for himself as a well-versed prospect who could grow into a serviceable support. Although he and the rest of the team failed to find much success as a unit, he had multiple shining moments over the last year, including securing Rookie of the Split honors during the 2022 Summer Split.

With a cheerful demeanor off of Summoner’s Rift and some eye-popping plays on exciting picks like Rakan, Bard, and Pyke, JeongHoon won over the hearts of LEC fans around the world. Even though he was on a struggling team, he could always be counted on to light up the crowd with a dive or a play to help inject some excitement into a match.

This report also follows Astralis’ departure from the LEC after popular LFL organization Karmine Corp acquired its league slot for the 2024 season. As a result of that deal, Astralis’ current lineup will need to find new homes during this coming offseason.

