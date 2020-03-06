Fnatic eliminate SK Gaming from playoff contention in 2020 LEC Spring Split

Fnatic picked up their first win of the week today, cementing themselves as the leaders of the LEC standings while also putting an end to SK Gaming’s playoff hopes.

Jungler Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek led Fnatic to victory against his former League of Legends team and received the player of the game award. This game felt personal. Selfmade showed exactly what he’s capable of when he’s in form.

Fnatic played mind games with SK during the draft phase, switching around their champions in multiple roles up until the last 20 seconds. They ended up with a surprise Zac support pick, which SK weren’t prepared for. After playing Zac top lane in their previous game, SK drafted around that possibility. But Fnatic’s coach pulled out a surprise move and put Zac into the support role.

While SK did try to shut down the bot lane of Fnatic early on, they were unsuccessful and forfeited tempo in other lanes for the failed play. Even though Miss Fortune’s summoner spells were used in this play, SK didn’t try to capitalize on that or go for another gank while they weren’t available.

An early play around the bottom lane by Fnatic nullified SK’s gold advantage by picking up a double kill and the Infernal Dragon, setting the tempo for the rest of the game in their favor. The Zac engage alongside the follow-up by Gragas was too strong for SK to deal with. Aphelios was unable to respond to the swift gank and died quite fast.

Selfmade, alongside his support Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov, were on point with their engages later on as well, securing advantages whenever their flashes were up by going for aggressive dives on the enemy champions.

While the game stabilized after the early plays and SK showed signs of life, Fnatic’s superior mechanics and macro allowed them to secure three Infernal Dragons in a row. With SK realizing that the Infernal Dragon Soul would be their end, they tried to go for a desperate play but failed to achieve anything. Fnatic wiped them and pushed to end the game.

Fnatic will be tested tomorrow when they face another contender for the top of the LEC leaderboards, G2 Esports. Tune in on Saturday, March 7 at 2pm CT on Riot’s official broadcast to see who will come out on top.